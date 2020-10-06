How great does Aaron Rodgers think Aaron Rodgers is?

There is confidence and there is what Aaron Rodgers has in himself.

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, fresh off surgically taking apart the Atlanta Falcons’ defense Monday, was on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday.

And he explained exactly what he sees in himself. There is no mistake in how confident Rodgers is.

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks"@AaronRodgers12 is letting everyone know this year #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gKg0s3jVMt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2020





It is interesting to see how infrequent a Rodgers interception is.

He has thrown 84 in what is sure to be a Hall-of-Fame career. Compare that to other peers of his generation: Tom Brady (183), Drew Brees (239), Philip Rivers (201), Ben Roethlisberger (192).