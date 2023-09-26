The great debate: Is USC in good shape or not after Arizona State stumble?

Well, well, well. This was a lot more uncomfortable than we thought it would be.

USC, a 35-point favorite, was leading Arizona State by just six points several minutes into the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils had the ball with a chance to take a lead. USC was never likely to lose this game, but Arizona State did have a small chance to take a fourth-quarter lead. No one thought this game would be that close. You could very reasonably and fairly say that college athletes will have bad nights, and that USC players were looking ahead to Deion Sanders and Colorado next week.

However, one could just as easily say that Alex Grinch is not providing the quality of coaching on defense which inspires confidence and trust heading into the bigger games this season versus Notre Dame and Utah in October, then Washington and Oregon in November.

Is this a time to be optimistic and not too deeply concerned about USC football, or is this a time for pessimism and increased worry about the weaknesses of the Trojans? Tim Prangley is the optimist. Trojans Wire provides the more pessimstic case in our latest weekly show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

