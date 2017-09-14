The Great Debate: Is Louisville's Lamar Jackson an NFL QB or a future NFL bust?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Because there simply is not enough to argue about in America these days, feel free to join in what is becoming the hottest debate in college football:

Lamar Jackson, passing quarterback.

Opinions are flowing in from all directions. The spectrum is vast. The takery is hot. Some say he is the best; some say he is an inevitable bust. This isn’t quite Colin Kaepernick vs. the national anthem or Sarah Huckabee Sanders vs. Jemele Hill’s Twitter feed (a 2017 beef if there ever was one), but it is a lively and at times contentious discussion.

It began almost as soon as last season ended and may be reaching a high right now. (A temporary high; wait until he enters the NFL draft.) The Louisville quarterback and his teammates host Clemson on Saturday, the biggest game of the week nationally and potentially a major pivot point for Lamar defenders and Lamar doubters.

In living rooms, sports bars and on social media, every pass against the defending national champions will be a referendum on whether Jackson is a “true” QB. Strap in.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy last year, and he’d barely finished his acceptance speech before the voter’s remorse started flowing in. Playing with turf toe and behind a dreadful offensive line, Jackson was quite bad in the Cardinals’ bowl loss to LSU – and then Heisman runner-up Deshaun Watson was simply heroic in leading Clemson past Alabama for the national championship.

That began an offseason cycle of dismissing Jackson. This was almost Soviet-era historical revisionism, like his 51 total touchdowns and 5,100 yards of total offense never happened. New Heisman top-five lists were constructed without his inclusion. So was at least one list of the nation’s top five quarterbacks. You’d have thought he lost a limb somewhere between January and September.

This disrespect of Jackson led to one particularly odd theory: That white sportswriters were not giving a black quarterback his due in the preseason Heisman hype. Problem being: White sportswriters voted for Jackson to win by a wide margin last year, and for Watson second. White sportswriters also voted for Jameis Winston, Robert Griffin III and Cam Newton, so that was a dubious angle to take in this instance.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) ran all over UNC on Saturday. (AP) More

Then the actual football playing began, and Jackson issued a reminder that he’s still around – and, in fact, improved. Through two games against Power Five opponents Purdue and North Carolina, Jackson leads the nation in total offense (505 yards per game) and has eight touchdowns running and throwing. That has swung the pendulum of judgment abruptly back in his favor.

Few things influence the discussion of the sport more than playing a great game at noon on ESPN, with little in the way of competition for the spotlight, and that’s what Jackson had against the Tar Heels. That put his highlights in a 15-hour rotation on the network, with prolific analyst homage included.

There were bigger games during prime time, but four of them overlapped and overloaded the viewing public. Then Baker Mayfield diluted his own brilliant performance by planting the Oklahoma flag at midfield of the Horseshoe, and a fake controversy was born. While Mayfield was apologizing for that, Jackson was winning the weekend.

But winning the weekend isn’t the same as winning over everyone. The debate rages on. Two samples from different sides of the divide:

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill, who did sideline work from the North Carolina-Louisville game, wrote about Jackson’s 2017 improvement for The Athletic: “What makes this version of Lamar Jackson so scary is that he has grown into a passer who happens to be a great athlete, not just an athlete who can throw the football. … Once prone to risky and sometimes poor decisions coupled with accuracy issues, Jackson’s offseason work in the film room and on the practice field have paid off … ”

