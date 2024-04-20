'Great day to be a Miner': Blue walks-off thrilling spring game with last-play touchdown

That UTEP's first spring game under Scotty Walden would look different than anything before it was a given long before the Orange Swarm and Blue Blaze took the Sun Bowl field Saturday.

Even given that bar, Blue's 35-33 last-play victory in front of a crowd that grew to 3,000 was remarkable for its competitiveness.

The Blue team walked it off on a perfect 33-yard bomb from Cade McConnell to Kenny Odum that capped a statement-making spring game from McConnell.

The UTEP football Blue Blaze team celebrates their win against the Orange Swarm team at the spring game on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Sun Bowl stadium in El Paso, TX.

The 35-33 score was a bit misleading, as it included the Orange team outscoring the Blue 21-17 at halftime when points were awarded to football alumni competing in skills competitions and a tug-of-war. The score didn't mislead with the intensity of the game.

''I loved the competitiveness, that's what we want to see out of a spring game," Walden said. "It was as evenly matched as you could make it. We've been doing this format for three years, the first year it ended on a game-winning field goal, last year (at Austin Peay) it was a quadruple overtime game, this year, the last play of the game. I've never had one like that.

"The last play of the game to be a shot for a touchdown, Cade McConnell, Kenny Odum ... what a great day for the Miners. It was a great day to be a Miner."

There were a lot of Miners reunioning at the game, including Aaron Jones, Will Hernandez and Quintin Demps, and the big group was introduced at halftime.

What they saw in the second half was thrilling.

Cade McConnell (11) of the UTEP football Blue Blaze team throws the ball at the spring game on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Sun Bowl stadium in El Paso, TX.

McConnell finished 24-of-32 for 239 yards with three touchdowns and looked comfortable for all but one pass. That was a pick-6 by Jaleal Williams-Evans that gave Orange a 35-27 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

From there, McConnell led two touchdowns drives in the final seven minutes, going 11-of-16 for 139 yards with touchdown passes to Jaden Smith and Odom.

"Plays like that are going to happen," McConnell said of his interception. "You have to be able to bounce back from that. We knew we'd get the ball back, there's no kickoff, no TV timeout, so when you get the chance to go back you have to turn the page and go back at it.

"I felt comfortable today and I felt comfortable with the guys around me. The o-line protected great, the receivers ran routes, we didn't mess up plays, we played clean football."

Walden made it clear the quarterback battle between McConnell and Skyler Locklear (he was 7-of-13 for 61 yards with an interception) will go to the eve of the opener against Nebraska, but he was impressed with the way McConnell responded to adversity.

"Huge," Walden said. "If you noticed the first play I called after the pick-6 was a pass and that's by design. When quarterbacks throw interceptions I want to test their mettle a little bit. I want to see that kid forget about the past and have confidence, because when you're a quarterback you're going to make mistakes.

"It's not about the mistake, it's about the response. For him to bounce back with that drive, and that ball he threw at the end, that said a lot to me. That will be an example I'll use with the entire quarterback room the rest of the summer. It was a phenomenal learning moment that speaks to his toughness. He's a tough kid and he did a phenomenal job."

That final play was the biggest moment of the spring for Odom.

"When your number is called you have to be ready," he said. "That's a big thing that's instilled here, to stay ready because you never know when you'll be called."

Before those last two drives the defense controlled much of the scrimmage, recording two interceptions, stifling the run game for the most part (Jevon Jackson broke off a 14-yard touchdown run for Orange) and getting some consistent pressure on the quarterbacks, who couldn't be tackled.

Locklear, who was playing behind a mostly second-team line, managed to make some plays with his legs when protection broke down.

"The defense stepped up, we were fast and physical, we came to play," said Orange defensive tackle Dimitri Madden. "We'll never say we're satisfied, but we did a great job for sure. I thought it would be a good game and it definitely was.

"Everything came down to energy, sideline to sideline, blue and orange, huge competitiveness."

Competitiveness was the buzzword of the day after an exciting game decided on the final play of the spring.

