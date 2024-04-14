‘The great Dawn Staley’ gets shout out on ‘SNL,’ but she wasn’t praised by a comedian

Dawn Staley has received lots of praise fresh off her third national championship as the head coach of the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team.

Count venerable NBC comedy show “Saturday Night Live” among the platforms that has recognized Staley for her achievements.

But the person who appeared on the most recent “SNL” and lauded Staley wasn’t a comedian, host Ryan Gosling, or even musical guest Chris Stapleton. It was superstar basketball player Caitlin Clark, who Staley’s Gamecocks just defeated in the NCAA Tournament title game.

During an appearance on the “Weekend Update” portion of the sketch comedy show, Clark made jokes at the expense of segment co-host Michael Che, for his history of making light of professional women’s basketball.

Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft, so it was appropriate that record-setting college basketball star took the time to stand up for the professional league she’s on the verge of joining.

“I’m sure it will be a big first step for me. But it’s just one step for the WNBA,” Clark said.

University of South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received recognition as the Associated Press coach and player of the year. The presentation was made during a press conference in advance of the Final Four game at Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

In addition to making jokes about Che, Clark also took time to thank the great WNBA players of the past — including Staley. Prior to her stellar coaching career, Staley was among the best women’s players of all-time and is enshrined in both the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero Maya Moore,” Clark said. “These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Staley also has heaped praise on Clark, including moments after USC beat Iowa 87-75 for the national championship.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport,” Staley said after the April 7 title game. “And it is just not going to stop here on a collegiate tour, but when she is No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. She is going to lift that league up as well. Caitlin Clark, if you are out there, you are one of the GOATS of our game. We appreciate you.”

USC fans will have the chance to show more appreciation for Staley and her championship players Sunday when there is a parade on Main Street in downtown Columbia to celebrate their achievements. The parade will start at 2 p.m.