Great Cotton Bowl moments from the past 86 years

The Cotton Bowl is college football royalty. It isn’t the Rose Bowl, but it is part of the four-game set of traditional bowls which have been a staple of New Year’s Day (or January 2 when the NFL has January 1) for over 85 years.

Rose. Sugar. Orange. Cotton. Those four games defined college football seasons and created national championship memories for many decades until the Southwest Conference died in 1995 and the Cotton Bowl began what was essentially a two-decade period of exile to second-tier status before the New Year’s Six, created in 2014, restored the Cotton’s elite standing as a major bowl game.

That nearly two-decade period of exile — 1996 through 2013 — might mean that for a subgroup of younger college football fans, the Cotton Bowl really isn’t all that special. A lot of people grew up in a world where the Cotton Bowl did not mean much. However, from the late 1930s through the early 1990s, it meant quite a lot. Recent years have brought the Cotton Bowl back to the big stage as part of the College Football Playoff.

Let’s look at the most important and memorable moments in Cotton Bowl history. Giants of the game have played in this New Year’s Day classic:

1979: THE CHICKEN SOUP GAME

Jan 1, 1978; Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame quarterback (3) Joe Montana in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 1978 Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Montana was sick. Notre Dame trailed Houston 34-12 in an icy, miserable Cotton Bowl. The Fighting Irish, who won the 1977 national title by thrashing Texas in the 1978 Cotton Bowl on a gorgeous, sunny day in Dallas, were thrust into a pit of cold and brutal hell.

Then Montana had a bowl of chicken soup.

The rest is Cotton Bowl history … and the start of Montana’s legend as the ultimate Comeback Quarterback who would make his NFL career on a come-from-behind win against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

Montana led a 23-point Notre Dame rally in the 1979 Cotton Bowl, throwing the winning touchdown pass with no time left. The Irish kicked the extra point for a 35-34 win which remains the greatest comeback in Cotton Bowl history, and one of the greatest comebacks in college football annals.

1954: DICKIE MAEGLE OF RICE TACKLED BY ALABAMA PLAYER WHO RAN FROM HIS BENCH

Former Rice All-American RB Dickie Maegle passed away at age 86 per Rice Athletics who shared the video below.Maegle was involved in 1 of the game’s most famous plays during 1954 Cotton Bowl when Alabama’s Tommy Lewis came off the bench to tackle him while he was running for a TD pic.twitter.com/MMIPQIKzp3 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 6, 2021

(1) SYRACUSE 23, (4) TEXAS 14 -- ERNIE DAVIS CAPS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 1960 COTTON BOWL

Cotton Bowl ball signed by Ernie Davis, 1959 Syracuse champs on display at Arnot Mall Ernie Davis Award nominees to be announced Saturday at the mall

https://t.co/53A3UqInKf — Andrew Legare (@SGAndrewLegare) December 9, 2022

1964: NO. 1 VS NO. 2

1964 Cotton Bowl Classic trophy (1963 season): Ended up being de facto national title game pairing consensus #1/#2 Texas Longhorns & Navy Midshipmen; Texas won decisively, 28-6, behind QB Duke Carlisle; Navy's sole score when game already was 28-0 by Heisman-winner Roger Staubach pic.twitter.com/yO5IRaiHXJ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2019

1965: JERRY JONES AND JIMMY JOHNSON, ARKANSAS TEAMMATES, WIN NATIONAL TITLE BY BEATING NEBRASKA

Flashback: Co-captain of the National Champion Arkansas Razorbacks Jerry Jones & his wife at homecoming in 1964 pic.twitter.com/3mpfpNRLFh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 5, 2015

In 1964 The Arkansas Razorbacks were the best team in college football. @FQCowboys owner Jerry Jones was a part of this team. 64 days until College Football. pic.twitter.com/TCS6uvUhRF — CFB Home (@CFBHome) June 26, 2020

1968: GENE STALLINGS DEFEATS MENTOR, FORMER COACH BEAR BRYANT -- TEXAS A&M BEATS ALABAMA

1968 Cotton Bowl Classic… Alabama Head Coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, wraps up former Texas A&M assistant coach and player, Gene Stallings. Coach Stallings lead the Aggies to victory over Alabama in the 1968 Cotton Bowl 20-16. #BTHObama pic.twitter.com/ao97Jl46Ca — Texas A&M Yell Leaders (@TAMUyell) October 6, 2021

1970: TEXAS WINS NATIONAL TITLE, NOTRE DAME PLAYS FIRST BOWL GAME SINCE 1925 ROSE BOWL

University of Texas quarterback James Street shakes hands with former President of the United States Lyndon Johnson as Coach Darrell K. Royal looks on after the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1970. The Longhorns had just defeated Joe Theisman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 21-17. pic.twitter.com/W0TnlUCIlK — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) May 24, 2020

1971: NOTRE DAME SNAPS TEXAS'S 30-GAME WINNING STREAK

Texas finished 3rd in the Final AP Poll & 1st in Coaches (before bowl game) with a record of 10-1 but claims the a share of the national championship. They lost to #2/#6 Notre Dame 24-11 in the Cotton Bowl. Nebraska finished 11-0-1 and claims the 1970 (rightfully so). pic.twitter.com/LfxYfO2Bqx — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 13, 2022

1973: THE ONLY TIME BEAR BRYANT AND DARRELL ROYAL MET IN THE COTTON BOWL (ALABAMA-TEXAS)

#TBT@AlabamaFTBL & @TexasFootball have met in 2 Cotton Bowl Classics with the Longhorns coming out victorious in both – 17-13 in the 37th Classic (1973) & 14-12 in the 46th Classic (1982).#LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/8hAJZUtuhk — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) September 8, 2022

1983: SMU AND ERIC DICKERSON VS PITT AND DAN MARINO IN BATTLE OF FUTURE NFL STARS

#TBT – Blane Smith picks off Dan Marino to clinch the 1983 Cotton Bowl and an undefeated season for SMU #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/GEiUPBLJAY — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) April 21, 2016

1984: GEORGIA BEATS NO. 2 TEXAS -- 2ND TIME IN 7 SEASONS TEXAS LOST THE NATIONAL TITLE IN THE COTTON BOWL

University of Texas tailback John Walker (45) tries to dive for a first down on a third and one situation, but the University of Georgia defense, and Georgia linebacker Tommy Thurson (60) hold the Horns at the 22 yard line, Jan. 1, 1984, during the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas went on to kick a field goal on the fourth down play. (AP Photo/Paul Moseley)

1985: DOUG FLUTIE WINS COTTON BOWL AFTER WINNING THE HEISMAN TROPHY

Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie (22) hugs offensive guard Steve Trapilo (65) as they celebrate after a play during their 45-28 victory over the University of Houston in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Jan. 1, 1985. (AP Photo)

1989: FUTURE COWBOY QB TROY AIKMAN WINS COTTON BOWL IN DALLAS

UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman drops back and looks for a receiver during action in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Monday, January 3, 1989. UCLA defeated Arkansas 17-3. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky

2015: ALABAMA WINS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL OVER MICHIGAN STATE

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (middle) and defensive coordinator (left) react after an interception by linebacker Dillon Lee (25) in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2018: CLEMSON WINS PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL OVER NOTRE DAME

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs against Notre Dame during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday, December 29, 2018.Clemson Beats Notre Dame

2021: ALABAMA WINS PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL OVER CINCINNATI

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) combine to sack Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

1937: FOOTBALL ICON SAMMY BAUGH WINS FIRST COTTON BOWL EVER PLAYED

RT @tcusid: Led by Slingin' Sammy Baugh, TCU played in the first-ever Cotton Bowl, defeating Marquette 16-6 on Jan. 1, 1937. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) January 7, 2012

