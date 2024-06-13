‘Great catch,’ Reds legend praises officer for catching fan on field

A Cincinnati Reds legend is thanking a police officer.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer and Reds legend Johnny Bench praised the Cincinnati police officer for catching the fan who ran out on the field Tuesday night.

“Great catch, Cincinnati’s Finest!” he wrote on social media.

Bench autographed that phrase on a photo showing the officer tasing the fan during the Reds’ Tuesday night home game against Cleveland.

As News Center 7 previously reported, William Hendon, 19, appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Wednesday after being charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing business.

He pleaded not guilty.

Hendon was released on bond and banned from the stadium.

Online court records indicate his next court appearance is July 3.



