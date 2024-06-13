'Great catch Cincinnati's finest': Johnny Bench tweets about Taser use on backflipping fan

Johnny Bench, National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Reds catcher, weighed in on an officer's use of a Taser on a fan who wore Bench's jersey while running onto the field during Tuesday's game at Great American Ball Park between the Reds and Cleveland Guardians, and doing a backflip.

Bench posted a tweet of a photo of the officer making contact with the fan with the Taser. He signed the photo, "Great catch Cincinnati's finest! Johnny Bench."

Cincinnati police said they’ve opened an investigation into the use of the Taser to arrest the fan. William Hendon, 19, of Cleves, was charged with felony criminal trespass and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor.

A police officer tases a Cincinnati Reds fan after the fan ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park

Hendon appeared in court Wednesday. A judge reduced the criminal trespassing count to a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

From Bench via Twitter/X:

Last July, the Reds issued a statement addressing a remark Bench made during the induction of former general manager Gabe Paul into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. The American Jewish Committee responded after Bench apologized for the comment, which the committee said fueled an antisemitic trope associating Jewish people with greed.

