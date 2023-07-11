Great catch: Bloomington North's Aidan Steinfeldt reveals college choice

Bloomington North senior tight end Aidan Steinfeldt made his long awaited college football decision on Tuesday, choosing Marshall over neighboring West Virginia.

Steinfeldt was named Indiana Football Coaches Association 5A Junior All-State for a second time after his junior season. He was also All-Conference Indiana again and a repeat All-Area pick. He has earned invitations to some of the nation's top football camps and had interest from dozens of schools, including Notre Dame, Minnesota, Ohio State, Auburn and Illinois, and offers from numerous DIs including Indiana.

Over his career, Steinfeldt has 1,149 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving on 101 receptions. Last year, he had 59 catches for 549 yards and nine scores, all career highs.

Aiden is following his older brother Aaron and father Jesse into the Division I ranks. Aaron, also a tight end, is on the roster at Indiana while Jesse played at Yale.

Throw it up and let Aidan Steinfeldt get it. Touchdown North with 7.5 seconds to half as long kickoff return pays off. 28-7 Cougars pic.twitter.com/hohNsPpT0s — Jim Gordillo (@JimGordillo) September 24, 2022

