‘Has a great career ahead’ – Real Madrid midfielder praises Barcelona wonderkid

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 opener between Spain and Croatia, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has lavished praise on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Modric will be leading Croatia in yet another international tournament while Yamal will be playing his first-ever major competition with the Spanish national team.

In fact, Yamal is set to become the youngest player to feature in the Euros when he takes the field for Spain against Croatian.

Ahead of the big game in Berlin, Modric was asked for his opinion on Yamal, who was not even born when the Real Madrid veteran made his debut for Croatia back in 2006.

In response, Modric praised Yamal, claiming that the Barcelona sensation has great potential and it is right to point out that he will be Spain’s biggest threat against Croatia.

“When I hear such things, I feel quite old. Age is not important and whether someone is too young or too old is the most important thing on the field. Lamine has shown some amazing things, he is rightly highlighted as the biggest danger,” said Modric.

Set to be key for Spain. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

“He has tremendous potential and talent, and he has a great career ahead of him. How much older I am, haha, more than 20 years.”

Modric’s praise comes days after another Real Madrid veteran, Dani Carvajal, spoke highly of Yamal, who enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign at Barcelona this past season.

Not only did he become a regular in the Barcelona starting XI, but the La Masia wonderkid has also carved out a place for himself in the Spanish national team as well.

There will be a lot of eyeballs on the young Yamal at the tournament in Germany and he will hope to start on a strong note against Modric’s Croatia.

Source: Sportske Novosti