Rob Edwards

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Luton Town taking a point from Sunday's meeting with Liverpool is a "massive achievement" and gives them something to build on for the rest of the season.

The Hatters were minutes away from a famous win before Luis Diaz popped up with an equaliser five minutes into stoppage time.

"It's a fantastic point for Luton," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's a great building block. When we talk about football and the Premier League, what it is and the stories, I think the Luton story is great.

"I'm a big fan of them and I want them to do well, succeed and stay in the Premier League.

"When I look at Luton I see a club that's real grassroots, English football. It reminds me of my old club Wimbledon, with everything that's put together in the community and a sense of never say die. That performance [against Liverpool] goes along with that.

"Liverpool's team is about £600m in value and Luton's is £10m. To get a point is a massive achievement. It shows how competitive the Premier League is and how money is not everything. That's one of the great stories."

