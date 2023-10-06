Great British breaks to make the most of the autumn warmth

South Shore Lodge in Brownsea, Devon still has space for an autumn break this month - National Trust Images/Mike Henton

Don’t pack those shorts away just yet - the UK looks set for a seasonal scorcher this weekend, and hopefully into next week. A hefty area of high pressure from Europe is likely to push the mercury way up; most areas of the country should reach a balmy 20C on Saturday and Sunday – and, in the south, potentially much higher. Meteorologists are even saying 30C “can’t be ruled out” – a record-breaking October might be on the cards.

Pembrokeshire in Wales looks particularly lovely at this time of year - Twr y Felin Hotel / Sean Ellison

The climate has, indeed, gone mad. And while this is deeply concerning in many ways, it’s a boon for last-minute UK breaks. The country is generally ravishing in autumn anyway – all that fiery colour and crispness. Add in a proper dose of heat and, well, why would you go anywhere else? (Literally, why would you: the BBC is predicting that London will be the same temperature as Barcelona.)

Usually we have to wrap up a bit to experience the season’s grape harvests, seafood festivals and leaf-peeping woodland strolls. This week we get to all these lovely things with the bonus of much better weather.

As does the Lake District - Another Place / George-Hiles

So, pull on those shorts. Here are a few ideas of how to enjoy this late flourish and optimise your autumn.

Recline amid the vines (for less), Gloucestershire

Where better to be on a blazing October day than Three Choirs Vineyards? This Gloucestershire winery, which planted its first grapes 50 years ago, sits between the Forest of Dean, Wye Valley, Cotswolds and Malvern Hills – there’s spectacular autumn walking potential in all directions.

Who wouldn't love a wine-filled weekend at Three Choirs Vineyards? - Three Choirs Vineyards

However, you could just stay put. There’s lots going on around the vineyard right now, with winemakers busy harvesting – fun to watch. Stay in a luxe room or lodge, with huge windows overlooking the vines (apply the code WINTER to save up to 40 per cent). Then spend your saved cash on tapas and tipples in the Brasserie or on a wine-tasting session, which run daily for guests (£20pp).

How to do it: Three Choirs Vineyards (01531 890223) offers room-only doubles from £120pn, with discount.

Cruise a cool canal, Wiltshire & Somerset

October is a great time to be on the Kennet & Avon Canal. It’s quieter (and cheaper), autumn colours pop along the towpath, and the gorgeous honeystone buildings of Bradford-on-Avon and Bath glow in the seasonal sunshine.

The weekend promises great weather for a trip down Kennet & Avon Canal - Verity E. Milligan

With a heatwave, all the better: you can luxuriate on deck and stop off at waterside beer gardens – try the Barge Inn at Seend or the Cross Guns at Avoncliff. A late hot spell is also the ideal moment to moor up in Bath for a swim in Cleveland Pools, the city’s newly reopened (and not-yet-heated) Georgian lido.

How to do it: Drifters (0344 984 0322) offers a four-night break from Devizes aboard Fennec Fox (sleeps five) for £570, October 9-13, saving £287. Book Cleveland Pools via fusion-lifestyle.com.

Slurp by the seaside, Cornwall

Fingers crossed the heatwave holds for Falmouth Oyster Festival (October 12-15). This free seafood celebration, which marks the start of oyster dredging season, sees cookery demos, music, champagne bars, boat races and shucking competitions take over town.

Spend the night at Ocean’s Eleven after Falmouth Oyster Festival - Ocean’s Eleven

Bring friends and book Ocean’s Eleven, a super Scandi-inspired apartment for six, just metres from Gylly Beach. Or head to nearby valley-hidden Hotel Meudon, where you can stroll through the huge subtropical gardens to southeast-facing Bream Cove for invigorating sunrise swims.

How to do it: Ocean’s Eleven (01872 241241) costs £955/£1,124 for four/seven nights over the festival (saving 20 per cent). Hotel Meudon (01326 250541) offers B&B doubles from £149 per night for a two-night stay, including £30pp dining credit.

Hire a whole island, Dorset

If the hot weather has you hankering for island life, hop to Brownsea. Adrift in Poole Harbour, this wildlife-rich isle is awesome in October, the last month it’s open to day-trippers before closing until spring.

October is our favourite time to visit the wildlife-rich isle of Brownsea - National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Take the ferry from Poole Quay and walk the trails, listening for rutting sika deer and looking out for flourishing fungi, flocks of migratory birds and red squirrels hoarding for winter – the National Trust runs free squirrel walks daily.

Better yet, stay overnight. South Shore Lodge might be basic (there’s bunk accommodation for 12) but it has its own garden and beach access and, at night, you have the island almost to yourself.

How to do it: South Shore Lodge (0344 800 2070) costs £935/£1,699 three/seven nights in October.

Scour sunny shores, Pembrokeshire

Possessor of some of the UK’s most cracking coastline, Pembrokeshire’s St David’s Peninsula is a perfect spot for enjoying an Indian summer. It combines dazzling beaches like Whitesands and Caerfai with pretty harbours and dramatic cliffs, all accessible via the jaw-dropping coast path.

Forage for your dinner with the experts at Twr y Felin hotel - The Retreats Group / Johanna Slade

But there’s even more to these shores, if you know where to look. Stay at smart Twr y Felin when the tides are right (October 14-17) and the hotel will connect you with foraging expert Craig Evans. Spend a day searching the sands, rock pools and tidal flats, before cooking up a feast with your seasonal bounty.

How to do it: Twr y Felin Hotel (01437 725555) offers B&B doubles from £170pn; foraging £60pp.

Walk away, Isle of Wight

Lucky old Isle of Wight. Its fortuitously timed ‘Autumn’ Walking Festival (October 7-15) may feel more ‘Summer’ this year. There are more than 55 varied, largely-free guided walks planned, many still with good availability.

For instance, make the most of this weekend’s predicted 20C-plus degrees to tackle the tough 18-mile Goatober Walk from Kingston Smallholding (free goat hotdogs on completion!). Or join a serene four-mile Wellbeing Walk at bird-busy Newtown National Nature Reserve.

Spend your weekend walking various trails around the Isle of Wight - visitisleofwight.co.uk

Island Cottage Holidays has some good last-minute, discounted availability. Try Nutkin’s Lodge near East Cowes, a neat spot for two, which has access to a shared, heated outdoor pool.

How to do it: Nutkin’s Lodge (01237 426781) costs from £382/£467 for three/seven nights during the festival.

Dip in, Lake District

While the mini-heatwave will be fiercest down south, warm air should make it north, and longer-range forecasts are predicting more settled weather throughout October, particularly for the north-west. So all the more reason to hot-foot it to the Lake District, which is arguably at its most comely this season.

Relax at Another Place after a busy day of hiking in the Lake District - Another Place / George Hiles

Another Place, a cluster of contemporary rooms, suites, cottages and huts by beautiful Ullswater, is ideal for enjoying mild autumn climes (even if the lake itself is a brisk 12C). Activities available include hiking, SUPing, kayaking and invigorating Stargazing Night Swims. Jump in the hottub or sauna after.

How to do it: Another Place (01768 486442) offers three-night Head for the Fells breaks from £399pp, including breakfast, dinner, SUP hire and 20 percent off Swim Club spa treatments.

Roll the roof down, Devon

What could be cooler in an unexpected hot spell than cruising Devon’s country lanes in a classic open-top sports car? Gidleigh Park, tucked away in northern Dartmoor, offers an expensive-but-worth-it Morgan Experience.

You’ll be given a timeless two-seater Morgan Plus 4 and a picnic hamper lunch, so you can explore the national park and English Riviera in the highest style. On return, dinner in the Michelin-starred restaurant awaits.

The coolest way to explore Devon is in a Morgan Plus 4 - The Morgan Experience, Gidleigh Park

If, somehow, you’re still peckish, check out Seafood Feast, an array of tasty events across Brixham, Paignton and Torquay that runs until October 15.

How to do it: Gidleigh Park (01647 432367) offers a two-night Morgan Experience from £1,555 for two including two breakfasts, two dinners and a Morgan for one day.

Cast a late line, Hampshire

This ‘heatwave’ isn’t just the last gasp of summer. It’s the end of the trout-fishing season on the River Test, one of the country’s finest chalk streams. So make a dash to the Greyhound on Test, an award-winning gastro-hotel (with dog-friendly rooms) in Stockbridge, renowned for its great food and outdoor pursuits.

Greyhound on Test in Hampshire is renowned for its great food and outdoor pursuits - Greyhound on Test

Book a fly-fishing trip with local experts Upstream Dry Fly (the Test is a fine place for beginners). Then head back for dishes such as chalk stream trout and smoked cheddar tart. There’s a sunny riverside garden that’s perfect for soaking up the autumn rays, too.

How to do it: The Greyhound on Test (01264 810833) offers B&B doubles from £167; fly-fishing from £90/£147pp half/full day.

Enjoy bubbles, barns and beaches, Aberdeenshire

Hot or cold, early October in North East Scotland will be delicious. This weekend sees the end of the Provenance Festival, which spotlights the region’s natural bounty and culinary talent. There’s still time to Make Your Own Seidear using the Scottish Champagne Method, with the Wee Scottish Cider Company (October 7; £30pp).

Alternatively, head to Down on the Farm for its Cow and Coast tour (from October 14; £22pp). The trailer trip roams from barns to clifftops to foreshore, along the wild Aberdeenshire coast. To explore more fully, stay on-site in the Coastal Carriage, a cosy wooden hut for two with views across the Moray Firth.

How to do it: Coastal Carriage (07954 989737) costs £180 for two nights.

Have you planned a trip to make the most of the weather this weekend? Let us know where you’re off to in the comments below