Great British Bake Off unveils 2023 cast

It's almost time for The Great British Bake Off, and that means 13 hopefuls will be entering the tent hoping to get a Hollywood Handshake and the title of Star Baker.

The Channel 4 reality competition will be welcoming This Morning's Alison Hammond to the presenting team as a she joins Noel Fielding for a play-by-play of every baking triumph or culinary catastrophe.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back this series too – so let's meet the amateur bakers they'll be evaluating this time around…

Abbi

Abbi, 27, is a veg grower and delivery driver from Cumbria.

She takes her baking inspiration from the English countryside and forages for ingredients in nature to make her bakes extra special.

Amos

Amos, 43, is a deli and grocery manager from North London.

A film, theatre and theme parker lover, Amos was inspired by his mum's ability to whip up an impressive bake on a whim and describes his own treats as "a labour of love".

Cristy

Cristy, 33, is a mum and PA from East London.

Mother-of-four Cristry is always finding a reason to bake with events for kids around every corner, drawing inspiration from her Israeli roots and her husband's Jamaican heritage.

Dan

Dan, 42, is a civil engineer from Cheshire.

A trip to South America in 2007 completely opened up Dan's eyes to different baking styles around the world, and when he's not playing football with his two young sons, he's busy in the kitchen.

Dana

Dana, 25, is a database administrator from Essex.

Originally inspired to bake to help fill a gap in her family's Indian culinary repertoire, Dana has become her family's trusted cake maker for any celebration.

Josh

Josh, 27, is a post-doctoral research associate from Leicestershire.

A chemist by trade, Josh always tries to approach a bake with scientific acumen and loves using seasonal fruit and vegetables from his own garden.

Keith

Keith, 60, is a chartered accountant from Hampshire.

After originally testing his baking skills on apple pies and fairy cakes with his mum as a child, Keith takes inspiration from 1970s cookbooks and hopes this competition will help him increase the complexity of his bakes.

Matty

Matty, 28, is a PE and science teacher from Cambridgeshire.

A keen watcher of viral cooking videos, Matty hopes to master the techniques showcased on social networks like Tik Tok and make the cake for his wedding to fiancée Lara.

Nicky

Nicky, 52, is a retired cabin crew member from the West Midlands.

Describing the process of baking as being "like a pair of comfy old slippers", Nicky loves spending her free time baking for her niece and grandchildren, and volunteers for a pet charity.

Rowan

Rowan, 21, is a student from West Yorkshire.

The youngest contestant in the tent this year wants to "go big or go home" by using his creative eye in coming up with his baking submissions and maybe even match them with cocktail pairings.

Saku

Saku, 50, is an intelligence analyst from Herefordshire.

Although she didn't have an oven at home until the age of 18, Saku shortly thereafter developed a passion for baking and uses the traditional flavours from her native Sri-Lankan culture.

Tasha

Tasha, 27, is a participation officer from Bristol.

Encouraged by her Food Technology teacher at school to pursue baking, Tasha now uses the art form as a way to express herself and, when not in the kitchen, loves attending West End musicals.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix.

