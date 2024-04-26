Great Britain's Whitehouse retains European floor title

Great Britain's Luke Whitehouse won gold at the Gymnastics European Championships in Rimini, Italy as he retained his floor title.

The 21-year-old scored 14.866 to finish ahead of Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, who finished with 14.833.

Whitehouse had dethroned Dolgopyat of the title in Antalya, Turkey last year.

"The feeling of standing on that medal podium - it's emotional - competing for your country and winning medals, it’s a proud, proud moment," Whitehouse said.

"Last year there was no expectations but this year there was a bit more pressure; I tried to stay calm, be confident in what I know I can do."

Whitehouse's GB team-mate Jake Jarman finished sixth with a score of 13.966.

How can I watch the European Gymnastics Championships on the BBC?

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Men's championships (24-28 April) - BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 27 April -15:30-18:00: apparatus finals

Sunday, 28 April - 14:30-17:00: team final

Women's championships (2-5 May) - BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 4 May - 15:15-18:40: apparatus finals

Sunday, 5 May - 14:30-17:00: team final