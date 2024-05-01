Great Britain's team for 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will begin on 26 July and run until 11 August.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland are set to send more than 350 athletes as they aim to surpass the 64 medals, including 22 golds, won at Tokyo 2020.
Below are the confirmed names for Paris 2024 so far, with further team announcements being made in the coming months.
Athletics
Charlotte Purdue - marathon
Calli Hauger-Thackery - marathon
Phil Sesemann - marathon
Canoe slalom
Adam Burgess - Men's canoe single (C1)
Joe Clarke - Men's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross
Mallory Franklin - Women's canoe single (C1) and kayak cross
Kimberley Woods - Women's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross
More on the canoe slalom squad
Sailing
Emma Wilson - Women's iQFoil (windsurfing)
Sam Sills - Men's iQFoil (windsurfing)
Freya Black - Women's skiff (49erFX)
Saskia Tidey - Women's skiff (49erFX)
James Peters - Men's skiff (49er)
Fynn Sterritt - Men's skiff (49er)
Anna Burnet - Mixed multihull (Nacra 17)
John Gimson - Mixed multihull (Nacra 17)
Ellie Aldridge - Women's kite (Formula Kite)
Michael Beckett - Men's dinghy (ILCA 7)
Hannah Snellgrove - Women's dinghy (ILCA 6)
Vita Heathcote - mixed dinghy (470)
Chris Grube - mixed dinghy (470)
Selection for the men's kite (Formula Kite) is still ongoing.
Swimming
Freya Anderson
Kieran Bird
Alex Cohoon
Freya Colbert
Leah Crisp
Kathleen Dawson
Tom Dean
Angharad Evans
Luke Greenbank
James Guy
Medi Harris
Lucy Hope
Anna Hopkin
Daniel Jervis
Joe Litchfield
Max Litchfield
Keanna MacInnes
Jonathon Marshall
Jack McMillan
Oliver Morgan
Eva Okaro
Honey Osrin
Hector Pardoe
Adam Peaty
Ben Proud
Matthew Richards
Toby Robinson
Duncan Scott
Katie Shanahan
Laura Stephens
Jacob Whittle
James Wilby
Abbie Wood
Triathlon
Alex Yee - Men's individual and mixed relay
TBC - Men's individual and mixed relay
TBC - Men's individual and mixed relay
Beth Potter - Women's individual and mixed relay
TBC - Women's individual and mixed relay
TBC - Women's individual and mixed relay