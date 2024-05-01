Great Britain's team for 2024 Paris Olympics

Kimberley Woods, Joe Clarke, Adam Burgess and Mallory Franklin have been named in the canoe slalom squad for the 2024 Olympics [Getty]

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will begin on 26 July and run until 11 August.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland are set to send more than 350 athletes as they aim to surpass the 64 medals, including 22 golds, won at Tokyo 2020.

Below are the confirmed names for Paris 2024 so far, with further team announcements being made in the coming months.

Athletics

Charlotte Purdue - marathon

Calli Hauger-Thackery - marathon

Phil Sesemann - marathon

More on the athletics squad

Canoe slalom

Adam Burgess - Men's canoe single (C1)

Joe Clarke - Men's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

Mallory Franklin - Women's canoe single (C1) and kayak cross

Kimberley Woods - Women's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

More on the canoe slalom squad

Sailing

Emma Wilson - Women's iQFoil (windsurfing)

Sam Sills - Men's iQFoil (windsurfing)

Freya Black - Women's skiff (49erFX)

Saskia Tidey - Women's skiff (49erFX)

James Peters - Men's skiff (49er)

Fynn Sterritt - Men's skiff (49er)

Anna Burnet - Mixed multihull (Nacra 17)

John Gimson - Mixed multihull (Nacra 17)

Ellie Aldridge - Women's kite (Formula Kite)

Michael Beckett - Men's dinghy (ILCA 7)

Hannah Snellgrove - Women's dinghy (ILCA 6)

Vita Heathcote - mixed dinghy (470)

Chris Grube - mixed dinghy (470)

More on the sailing squad

Selection for the men's kite (Formula Kite) is still ongoing.

Swimming

Freya Anderson

Kieran Bird

Alex Cohoon

Freya Colbert

Leah Crisp

Kathleen Dawson

Tom Dean

Angharad Evans

Luke Greenbank

James Guy

Medi Harris

Lucy Hope

Anna Hopkin

Daniel Jervis

Joe Litchfield

Max Litchfield

Keanna MacInnes

Jonathon Marshall

Jack McMillan

Oliver Morgan

Eva Okaro

Honey Osrin

Hector Pardoe

Adam Peaty

Ben Proud

Matthew Richards

Toby Robinson

Duncan Scott

Katie Shanahan

Laura Stephens

Jacob Whittle

James Wilby

Abbie Wood

More on the swimming squad

Triathlon

Alex Yee - Men's individual and mixed relay

TBC - Men's individual and mixed relay

TBC - Men's individual and mixed relay

Beth Potter - Women's individual and mixed relay

TBC - Women's individual and mixed relay

TBC - Women's individual and mixed relay

More on the triathlon squad