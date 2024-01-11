Great Britain's men win team pursuit gold at European Championships

Great Britain last won the men's team pursuit final in 2015

Great Britain won gold in the men's team pursuit gold for the first time in nine years at the European Championships in the Netherlands.

Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Charlie Tanfield edged out world champions Denmark by 1.154 seconds to win in three minutes 45.218 seconds.

The British women's team, the reigning world champions, were beaten by Italy in their final and took silver.

The medals come just over six months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"It is one of the last races we will do against the guys here, so it is nice to take a good time and take some confidence going into Paris," Vernon said.

"A few of us are going off onto the road now with our teams, so we are not going to be back together for a few months.

"It was nice to have a high like that before we go off and do our own things for a bit, then come back for the last Nations Cup... I think it will get better going into Paris."

The British women's squad was made up of Josie Knight, Meg Barker, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts and Neah Evans.

"When you lose the gold ride off, it takes a second to realise you have still won silver, so we will look back and be really happy with it," Barker said.

Britain's Joe Truman finished fourth in the men's one kilometre time trial behind Italian winner Matteo Bianchi, Dutchman Daan Kool and France's Melvin Landerneau.