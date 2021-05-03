Great Britain women clinch bronze in 4x400m at World Athletics Relays meet

Jamie Braidwood
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Team GB were caught by Cuba and Poland on the final leg&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Team GB were caught by Cuba and Poland on the final leg

(Getty Images)

Great Britain won the bronze medal in the 4x400m women’s relay event at the 2021 World Athletics Relays meet in Poland on Sunday.

Jessie Knight brought home the medal on the final leg after Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Emily Diamond had put the team in a strong position.

They finished behind winners Cuba and the second-placed hosts Poland, recording a time of three minutes and 29.27 seconds.

“There were about four of us who got the baton at the same time and I think I got overly excited,” Knight said.

“I just went for it, which to be honest in relay running, you’ve got to do. I got to about 250m winning and I felt really good, but I could just feel the pressure coming.

“It’s the best I could do and I’m really glad I gave it a good go.”

