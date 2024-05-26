Great Britain win seven medals at World Rowing Cup

Britain's women's four team won the European title in April [Getty Images]

Great Britain won seven medals on the final day of the second regatta of the World Rowing Cup series in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Britain's rowers claimed five golds, one silver and one bronze medal on Sunday.

It was the athletes' last races before GB Rowing decide their Olympic selection for the Paris Games this summer.

Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George led the way with the first medal of the day, a gold in the men's pair final.

They beat Spain's Jaime Canalejo Pazos and Javier Garcia and Switzerland's Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich, who won silver and bronze respectively.

The women's four saw another gold for Britain, the team including two-time Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover.

In the men's four, Britain picked up a bronze and the women's eight earned silver for GB.

The other three British gold medals came in the lightweight women's double sculls, women's quadruple sculls and the men's eight.

Britain were almost pipped at the end of the men's eight.

GB had raced to a lead of a length but the USA closed the gap to an almost photo finish, as they claimed silver and the Netherlands won bronze.

The event was the second of three regattas which make up the series, with the final one taking place from 14-16 June in Poznan, Poland.