Great Britain vs Japan, Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's football: live score and latest updates

great britain japan tokyo olympics 2020 womens football live

09:34 AM

GB primed for Japan's possession-based game

GB head coach Hege Riise says she has worked with her squad on how to cope better without the ball, in light of Japan's possession-based game. The Norway great, who won Olympic gold as a player in 2000, is expecting to try and utilise counter attacks in this match, using GB's pace down the flanks.

"We've talked with the players about their experience from previous games against Japan," Riise said on Friday. "They always come up with a good result, but also struggle against Japan when they possess the ball, so it’s kind of [about] how we need to defend as a team to be able to not let them into their game, but take them on the counter and kind of run with them at speed. So that’s the discussion or the game-plan."

09:09 AM

Hello!

Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of Team GB’s second match at the Tokyo Games in Sapporo, where they will look to maintain their perfect start in the tournament against Olympic hosts Japan.

GB are top of Group E and will secure their passage to the knockout stage with victory today.

Against Japan, who are top seeds in the women’s draw, they can expect a tougher encounter than the 2-0 win they secured over Chile last Wednesday. The hosts sit 10th in the world rankings and managed a 1-1 draw with dark horses Canada in their opening game.

Hege Riise’s GB side are likely to be without striker Fran Kirby, who missed the side’s opening victory over Chile last Wednesday after picking up a knock before the tournament.

Riise confirmed earlier this week that the Chelsea star was "back in training and feels good" but hinted she will take no risks on the PFA Player of the Year. “We want to be sure that we don’t push her and take the time that she needs and the medical team requires,” she said.

We can expect a changed GB side to the one that comfortably dismantled Chile in the week, with Scotland international Kim Little set to be handed the captain’s armband for today’s game. A gentle reminder that England skipper Steph Houghton, Little and Wales’ captain Sophie Ingle are leading this Team GB side on a rotational basis throughout the side’s Olympic campaign.

After putting in a scintillating shift against Chile, all eyes will be on Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp who was one of GB’s standout players in the side’s win over the South Americans.

Despite playing next to no warm-up games for their Olympic campaign, Riise, who won gold as a player with Norway in 2000, was full of praise for Manchester City's White after her brace.

"We trust Ellen to score goals and she does,” she said. “Not only goals, she fights hard, she works for 90 minutes to get the goal or other players in. She's important and brings a lot of confidence to this team.”

Just to recap - if you’re unfamiliar with women’s football - this is only the second time GB have entered a female team at an Olympics - and first since the London 2012 Games, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Unlike in the men’s tournament where age limits apply, women's teams can field their strongest, senior sides, to ensure the greatest level of competition as a major tournament where gold medals are seen as the pinnacle of players' careers.