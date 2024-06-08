Great Britain slip to 3-0 defeat against Australia

Great Britain face India on Sunday [Getty Images]

Great Britain's women slipped to a second consecutive Pro League defeat, losing 3-0 to Australia in London.

After an evenly contested opening quarter, Brooke Peris gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute when she scrambled home from close range following a good save from debutant Jess Buchanan.

GB were handed the perfect chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the third quarter when Sarah Robertson was fouled but Tess Howard blazed over the crossbar.

Australia doubled their advantage through Rebecca Greiner in the 39th minute after Stephanie Kershaw capitalised on some loose play from the hosts.

Greiner, 24, grabbed her second of the afternoon six minutes later when she collected a lofty pass and smashed past Buchanan.

Buchanan said on TNT Sports: "It's a dream come true to play for Great Britain and against Australia was even better.

"We came out well but there's obviously stuff to improve on. We knew Australia would give us a great game."

The defeat, which came after a surprise loss to USA on Thursday, leaves GB seventh in the Pro League table, with seven matches remaining.

The first of those is on Sunday against India, who are eighth and playing the last of their 16 games.