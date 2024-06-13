Great Britain could have seven athletes break 10-second barrier, says sprint coach

Sheffield-born Louie Hinchliffe is the talk of sprinting - Getty Images/C. Morgan Engel

With the “crazy” emergence of student 100m sensation Louie Hinchliffe, British sprint coach Darren Campbell has predicted that as many as seven athletes could break the magical 10-second barrier at the national championships later this month.

“It’s going to be electric,” said Campbell, ahead of a showdown that will also decide who makes the Olympic team for Paris later this summer.

Sheffield’s Hinchliffe, who is now coached by Carl Lewis at the University of Houston, became the first European athlete to win the prestigious NCAA collegiate 100m title last weekend, clocking 9.95sec en route to a time in the world’s top 10 so far this year.

That was also faster than Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in winning the European Championships, where Great Britain’s Romell Glave ran 10.05sec for bronze.

And then there is Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah and Eugene Amo-Dadzie, who all have personal bests below 10 seconds and are also targeting one of only three places in the individual 100m.

The selection policy is clear – the first two across the line in Manchester on June 29 will be guaranteed their individual place in Paris. The third spot is discretionary but will surely go to Hughes, the World Championships bronze medallist, if he is not fit to defend his title as he returns from recent injury.

Campbell, who was coached by 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie, and was then himself part of a cohort that won Olympic gold, says that this is the best generation of the lot.

“From the moment I came in that’s all I ever wanted to do – bring back the days I remember,” said Campbell, who was part of the team that beat the USA to the Olympic 4x100m relay title in 2004. “That’s what spurred me on, the likes of Dwain Chambers, Jason Gardener, Mark Lewis-Francis, Marlon Devonish. I’d go to the trials and I knew I had to raise my game. Iron sharpens iron.

“Imagine a trials where four guys go sub-10 if the conditions are right. So many are capable, there could be six or seven guys. That’s crazy. I think it’s better than my era if I’m totally honest. I think this will be one of the most competitive and exciting British Olympic trials ever.”

Of Hinchliffe, who raced at the NCAA Championships rather than the European Championships, Campbell added: “It’s the talk among everybody and messages start flying around. You see his time and go, ‘OK, that’s an unbelievable time’. That’s real quality – he’s taken it to the next level. There is a fine crop of sprinters and I just feel fortunate that I’m able to pass on a little bit of advice.”

Of Dina Asher-Smith’s double European sprint gold in Rome this week, which were her first championship golds for almost five years, Campbell added: “This sport is about finding a way to win. She’ll be focused on winning an Olympic medal. She’s shown she is in great shape.”

