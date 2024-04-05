Great Britain claim European women's tumbling team gold

Great Britain claimed women's tumbling team gold at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline (DMT) and Tumbling.

The British quartet featuring Naana Oppon, Megan Kealy, Comfort Yeates and final reserve Saskia Servini topped the podium ahead of France and Belgium.

Oppon, 18, got GB under way with a score of 26.400 - the second-highest individual score of the final.

Kealy also topped her round, scoring 25.500, before Yeates confirmed gold.

Yeates ranked second in the final round of gymnasts with a score of 24.900 behind the unbeaten 27.000 recorded by France's world champion Candy Briere-Vetillard.

But that was enough to see GB score a combined 14 points - four clear of France, with Belgium scoring eight to take bronze in Guimaraes, Portugal.