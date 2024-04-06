Great Britain claim both senior European synchronised trampoline titles

Izzy Songhurst (left) and Bryony Page celebrate winning bronze at last year's World Championships in Birmingham [PA Media]

Great Britain claimed two golds on day four of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline (DMT) and Tumbling.

The British pair of Bryony Page and Izzy Songhurst retained their senior women's synchronised trampoline title in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Their score of 48.160 put them ahead of France and Georgia.

And Corey Walkes and Zak Perzamanos won the men's title with 51.940 - enough to beat France and Portugal.

The British team also claimed two junior titles, with Declan Carter, James Keenan and Alfie Lynch triumphant in the men's DMT team event.

Compatriots Alicia Field, Scarlet Parchment and Grace West are also celebrating after winning the women's tumbling team gold.

The European Championships will conclude with the fifth and final day of competition on Sunday.