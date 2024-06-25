Great Britain beaten by Belgium in Pro League

Great Britain have won three of their 14 Hockey Pro League games this season [Getty Images]

Great Britain women suffered their second Hockey Pro League defeat in as many days after losing 2-1 to Belgium in Utrecht.

In a pulsating start, Belgium took a second-minute lead when Ambre Ballenghien fired in.

But that was cancelled out by a penalty stroke from Charlotte Watson.

Belgium reclaimed the lead, though, with a Vanessa Blockmans penalty corner in the ninth minute.

GB were unable to respond and defeat followed Monday's 2-0 loss against Germany.

They remain seventh in the table after an eighth loss of the campaign, while Belgium move above Australia into fifth place.

Both GB sides now move on to Amsterdam when the women will be looking for revenge against Germany (13:00 BST) on Thursday, before the men face Belgium (15:30).