Great Bridge Baseball uses dominant pitching to advance in Region Playoffs

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) — The Region Playoffs kicked off in Hampton Roads for baseball, softball, and soccer on Wednesday. The Sportswrap team was around the Southeastern District for coverage of all three sports. Here are some of the final scores from the packed day.

Great Bridge baseball took down Indian River by a final score 7-2 behind some dominant closing pitching behind their Longwood commit, Dawson Newman. The Wildcats’ next opponent is TBD.

Both Grassfield baseball and softball won their opening round games of the Regional Tournament. The baseball team beat Deep Run 11-1, and have a dat set up with Western Branch. The Grizzlies’ softball team pitched a shutout and beat Highland Springs 15-0

On the pitch, Maury girls soccer beat Woodside in double overtime at Powhatan Field 2-1.

