Great Bridge Baseball preps for Thursday’s clash with Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) — Chesapeake, Virginia is one of, if not the hottest high school baseball city in the Commonwealth every year. Great Bridge and Western Branch are two of the area’s featured teams, and they’re going at it at Western Branch, Thursday night at 5:45 p.m.

“It’s another opportunity for us. We’re fortunate to be in a position where it is a big game,” Said first year Head Coach, Shaun Todd.

The Wildcats and Bruins already played each other once this year, when the two clashed down in South Carolina during a spring tournament. The Wildcats won that game 9-5, and know another win over the Bruins could help them continue their push toward another State Title.

“Beating a major opponent like Western Branch I think puts us in a spot to where we believe in ourselves to go against another big team and have the confidence that we’re going to beat anyone we play against,” Senior Catcher, Conner High said.

The game is at Western Branch Thursday night at 5:45 p.m.

