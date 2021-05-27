'The Great Brady Heist': How FBI IDed who stole TB12's SB LI jersey

The Telegraph
The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.