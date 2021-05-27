'The Great Brady Heist': How FBI IDed who stole TB12's SB LI jersey

Reuters

Zinedine Zidane brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him but the Frenchman ultimately proved unwilling to preside over the squad rebuild the club felt it needed. Zidane called time on his second spell in charge of the club on Thursday, leaving on his own terms as he did in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006. Zidane certainly deserved more respect for how he took a side that had become dishevelled under short-lived successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari and transformed them into La Liga champions a year later.