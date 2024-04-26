'Great to have Boffelli back', says Everitt

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt is thrilled to have Emiliano Boffelli available again after the Argentina winger's "hard road to recovery" from injury.

Boffelli returns to the starting line-up for Saturday's URC trip to face Cardiff after missing the last five matches because of back spasms.

"It's great to have Boff back," said Everitt. "We're just hoping he doesn't have a relapse of the same condition that he had.

"For what is coming this weekend, Cardiff have a threat in their kicking and Boff certainly helps us in that position.

"We've just managed his load during the week. He's come through the week really well and we look forward to seeing him on the park."

Centre Chris Dean will make his 150th appearance for Edinburgh if he comes off the bench at Cardiff Arms Park.

"Chris has done well for us, he does cover midfield as well," added Everitt. "He's been a great servant to Edinburgh and he's accumulated these games pretty quickly.

"It'll be a good reward for him and we'll certainly give him that opportunity to get his 150th tomorrow."