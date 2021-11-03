Great Baltimore Colts RB Tom Matte dies at 82

Tom Matte played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Baltimore Colts. After football, he remained part of the Charm City.

On Tuesday, the city lost one of its beloved athletes and personalities as Matte died at the age of 82.

Matte rushed for 4,646 yards and scored 45 touchdowns. To some, he is best remembered for a game he didn’t play running back, exactly.

Per Baltimoresun.com:

He is best remembered for his time at quarterback late in 1965, when the playoff-hopeful Colts lost both Johnny Unitas and his backup, Gary Cuozzo, to injuries on successive weeks. In went Mr. Matte, who hadn’t taken a snap since college. First, while wearing a wristband “cheat sheet” listing plays for a streamlined offense, he led Baltimore to a 20-17 upset of the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for 99 yards. Then, in a playoff for the Western Conference championship, Matte led the Colts (10-3-1) against the favored Green Bay Packers. Teammates dubbed him “The Arm.” America took note. Walter Cronkite interviewed the “instant quarterback” on the CBS Evening News. Telegrams poured in. Green Bay won, 13-10, in overtime. Mr. Matte completed five of 12 passes for 40 yards and rushed for 57 more. “He didn’t botch a handoff or muff a signal all day,” Colts coach Don Shula said afterward.

Many paid tribute:

Tom Matte and I loved playing football together. When we needed a runner, he rushed for 1000 yards. When we needed a blocking back, he blocked well for Norm Bulaich. He played QB in ‘65. His wife Judy took our family in during camp. I already miss you Brother. Go With God. pic.twitter.com/8C3mmKRPHF — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) November 3, 2021

Statements from the Baltimore Ravens and Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti on the passing of Tom Matte: pic.twitter.com/r3BloRfQKY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2021

Former Baltimore Colts great Tom Matte has passed away. Matte spent his entire 12 year career in Baltimore. Bruce Cunningham, who worked closely with Matte for years as a broadcaster, joined @JasonLaCanfora and @KenWeinmanSport and reflected on his legacy. https://t.co/BXKe6Gw7l4 — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) November 3, 2021

Tom Matte of the Baltimore Colts died last night.I was with the Colts for most of his Career.Tom could do anything . He was a RB as well as playing QB in one of the great playoffs of the 60’s against The Packers in 1965. A missed FG that was called good cost us the game .RIPTom — Upton Bell (@uptonbell) November 3, 2021