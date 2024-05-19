'Great atmosphere to end a decent season'

[BBC]

We asked for your views following Dundee's final day 1-1 draw versus Kilmarnock.

Here's what some of you all had to say:

Doug: The proverbial game of two halves. When the dust settled, it was just about right that the honours were shared. Kilmarnock were unlucky with a couple of shots off the bar, and the less said the better about the Dundee penalty strike... All-in-all a surprisingly successful season for Dundee, and hopefully they can keep it up in season 24/25.

Gary: The usual script in games against Killie this season - either side could’ve won it. A great atmosphere though to end a decent season, well done to the players and staff. Hopefully we can retain some, enhance what we have, add some new additions and have a go at matching some of the standards set this term!

Thomas: Dundee won only 10 of 38 league games, letting in almost 70 goals. They went out of both cups early, had the postponements fiasco, and have still not put a brick down at the proposed new stadium. Home fans have hovered around the 5,000 mark. A great season? I don't think so.