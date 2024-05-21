Grealish set to make England's Euro 2024 squad

[Getty Images]

Jack Grealish is set to be named in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad when it is announced at 14:00 BST.

The midfielder has made 39 appearances for Manchester City this season, as Pep Guardiola's side secured a fourth Premier League title in a row.

However, he did not play in any of the final three matches, including the decisive win over West Ham on Sunday.

The 28-year-old only played 20 Premier League matches this season, half of which has been as a substitute due to injuries.

Grealish has scored three goals and provided one assist, giving him an average goal contribution average in the league of one every 251 minutes.

However, of all players with over 1,000 league minutes this term, Grealish is the most fouled per 90 minutes, winning 3.7 of decisions per 90 minutes.

He may feature for City in their FA Cup final with rivals Manchester United this weekend.