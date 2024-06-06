Grealish and Maguire set to miss out on Euro 2024 squad

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are expected to be left out of England's Euro 2024 squad.

There has no official confirmation from the Football Association and England boss Gareth Southgate has a press conference at 18:00 BST, ahead of the final pre-tournament friendly with Iceland at Wembley.

However, it is understood Maguire has not recovered sufficiently from a calf injury he sustained in April which kept him out of Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last month.

City winger Grealish remained on the bench throughout that game, as he did for the key Premier League matches against Tottenham and West Ham at the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa player did feature for England as a substitute in Monday's win over Bosnia-Herzegovina when he earned praise for his performance.