Maguire out of Euros and Grealish set to be omitted

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish is expected to be left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, with Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire not selected because of injury.

There has been no official confirmation from the Football Association and England boss Gareth Southgate has a press conference at 18:00 BST on Thursday before the final pre-tournament friendly with Iceland at Wembley on Friday.

However, 31-year-old Maguire has not recovered sufficiently from a calf injury he sustained in April which kept him out of United’s FA Cup final victory over City last month.

Grealish, 28, remained on the bench throughout that game, as he did for the key Premier League matches against Tottenham and West Ham at the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa player did feature for England as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday when he earned praise for his performance.

Maguire 'absolutely gutted' to miss out on tournament

Maguire played for England in all of the Euro 2020 final against Italy, with Grealish coming on as a substitute in extra time [Getty Images]

In a post on social media, Maguire, who has represented the Three Lions on 63 occasions, confirmed he would not be playing in Germany.

He said: "I'm devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I've not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

"For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys. Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."

Grealish and Maguire had been part of Gareth Southgate's initial 33-man selection, with seven players having to be dropped before the final 26 for the tournament in Germany is announced on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday it was confirmed Tottenham forward James Maddison, 27, and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, 23, had both left the training camp.

In a post on social media, Maddison wrote of his disappointment, saying "devastated doesn't quite cut it". He added: "I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt."

England start their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June, before games against Denmark on 20 June and Slovenia on 25 June.