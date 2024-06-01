Grayson Murry to take baseball talents to Baylor University

May 31—TYLER — Grayson Murry a product of The Brook Hill School and Tyler Junior College, will soon be joining the Baylor University baseball team.

Murry, a right-handed pitcher, made the announcement on his social media this week.

Murry posted a 7-3 record and wrapped up the year with a 3.62 earned run average. He gave up 52 hits in 74.2 inning pitched, struck out 82 opposing batters and walked 47.

Murry started 12 of the 16 games that he appeared in for TJC and led the team in wins.

Baylor went 22-31 overall and 10-20 in Big XII play during the recently completed season.