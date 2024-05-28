Grayson Murray's Coach Of Over Two Decades Breaks Silence On Tragic Death

Instagram | Grayson Murray

Days after PGA Tour star Grayson Murray took his own life, his coach of more than two decades is breaking his silence.

As The Blast previously reported, the PGA Tour golfer passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the age of 30. His death occurred just one day after he had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge due to an unspecified illness.

Murray's parents later confirmed his cause of death to be suicide.

Grayson Murray's Family Breaks Silence On His Tragic Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

The day after Grayson Murray passed away, his family released the following statement:

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one, Was Grayson loved? Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed. We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support."

His parents concluded with, "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Grayson Murray's Coach Says He Is 'Absolutely Numb'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

Three days after the world learned of Murray's death, his coach of more than two decades broke his silence.

"It is with [a] heavy heart I share news about the passing of Grayson Murray," Ted Kiegiel wrote in a lengthy statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "I'm absolutely numb and crushed for the loss of Grayson… He was family... He was more than family... We were kindred spirits - sharing so many victorious 'life' moments while suffering through downturns that challenged his very essence."

"Leaning on each other, finding strength in each other... Having spent countless hours over 20+ years - we knew each other very well," he continued. "Our story began when his dad, Eric, arranged a golf lesson with me when Grayson was 8 years old... As chance would have it, that meeting would go on to forge a lifelong journey for us."

Ted Kiegiel Says Grayson Murray Had 'The Heart Of A Lion'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

"Grayson was a kind and gentle soul - that had the heart of a Lion when it came to competing in golf," the coach said. "Taking it from his earliest days as a very successful junior player - all the way to the PGA Tour. Yes, he stood among the best in the game and was respected for all the talent he possessed..."

“His true character was based in loving, kindness toward those he knew or if you somehow came into his presence,” Kiegiel wrote. “Those seeds were planted from his parents, Eric and Terry Murray — whom I love and care for deeply … They are truly the salt of the Earth.”

Grayson Murray Will Be 'Dearly Missed'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

He continued, “Words cannot express the tragedy of this moment … What I can say is — Grayson came from something that was ordinary and made it EXTRAORDINARY … He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us. Grayson will be dearly missed by his many friends and family — as well as the world of golf."

"It was my honor to serve as your coach and mentor... I will miss you so, so very much and will carry your memory all of my days..."

Grayson Murray Faced Challenges With Mental Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

The PGA Tour star previously opened up about his mental health struggles.

“My parents have been through hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff,” he said in 2023. “And it’s not easy on me and the people around me that love me. They don’t like to see me down and they’ve been my No. 1 supporters."

“Everyone has their battles. And sometimes people are able to hide them and function, and sometimes you’re not. I think our society now is getting better about accepting that, you know, it’s OK to not be OK," he added. “I'm not ashamed that I go through depression and anxiety."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.