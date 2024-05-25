Grayson Murray, Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Backed by Muzuno, Dies at 30





Grayson Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has died. He was 30.

Multiple reports surfaced Saturday afternoon confirming the death of Murray, who withdrew from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday due to an illness. His passing was confirmed on Twitter by talent representation and sports marketing agency GSE Worldwide, as well as PGA Tour.

“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement via PGATour.com. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Counselors will be available at the this week’s PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events, the PGA Tour confirmed. Also, the PGA Tour said Monahan will attend the Charles Schwab Challenge and will share more information when it is available.

Murray was a Mizuno athlete, and in January won the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, his first event win as a brand ambassador.

Mizuno addressed Murray’s passing on social media. “We are beyond saddened to learn the news of Grayson Murray’s passing,” the brand wrote in a statement via Instagram. “Grayson has been a joy to work with and to be around since joining the Mizuno family this past year. The entire Mizuno Team will miss him greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with Grayson’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Aside from winning the 2024 Sony Open, Murray, who turned pro in 2015, also won the 2017 Barbasol Championship. Prior to turning pro, he golfed for Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University.

Peter Verry









