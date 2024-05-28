Grayson Murray talked about his 'past challenges' when applying to Jupiter private golf club

Grayson Murray, who died of suicide on Saturday, talked about his bouts with alcoholism and depression when he applied to join The Dye Preserve in Jupiter last fall.

Kurt Thompson, General Manager of The Dye Preserve, told The Palm Beach Post in a statement that "Grayson was very forthcoming about his past challenges and his desire to turn a new leaf. He seemed so happy and excited with the path he was on."

In his statement, Thompson said, "As we do with all prospective members, we took the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss our identity as a club and the culture that exists at The Dye. Grayson prioritized learning our staff’s names and would often play rounds with members and staff. The stories that are being shared regarding his kindness and generosity showed true every time he was at the Club."

Thompson said members of the private club celebrated Murray's victory in the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Grayson Murray acknowledges the patrons after a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

"We rejoiced in what we believed was one of the greatest comeback stories in sports. To know him on a personal level, made it that much more special for the Club.

"The Dye Preserve family is deeply saddened as we have lost Grayson Murray way too soon. Grayson will be missed. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Grayson’s staff bag will remain in our golf shop as a reminder of the positive impact he had here in a short time."

Murray died by suicide Saturday, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The two-time PGA Tour winner was 30.

The PGA Tour posted a statement Sunday on X from the Murray family, indicating the golfer killed himself Saturday morning.

Murray, who was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State where he played golf before turning pro. He was one of eight members of The Dye Preserve who played May 16-19 in the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. He finished tied for 43rd at Valhalla.

