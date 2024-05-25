Grayson Murray, PGA golfer ranked No. 58 in the world, dead at 30

Grayson Murray, a celebrated two-time PGA Tour winner, died Saturday morning at the age of 30. His death comes one day after he backed out from competing at the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan grieved the death, saying, “I am at a loss for words. The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

No details surrounding the death have been released yet, but the outpouring of support from the golf community continued Saturday.

Murray’s management firm, GSE Worldwide, expressed their heartbreak, stating, “We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but our heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time.”

Murray, who struggled with alcohol and mental health issues in the past, was ranked the No. 58 golfer in the world, after his performance at the PGA Championship last week at Valhalla.

In light of the tragedy, grief counselors have been arranged for both the PGA Tour event in Texas and the Korn Ferry Tour event in Knoxville, Tenn. Monahan also said he reached out to Murray’s family to extend his condolences, and they reportedly expressed their wish for the tournament in Texas to proceed.

Appearing on CBS after the third round, Monahan reflected on the impact of Murray’s death. “To see the devastation on the faces of every player coming in is really difficult to see and really just profound,” he said. “Grayson was a remarkable player, but he was a very courageous man. I’ve always loved that about him.”

