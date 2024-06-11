Grayson Murray Honored with Plaque in U.S. Open Locker Room After His Death

The United States Golf Association (USGA) is honoring Murray’s memory and contribution to the world of golf at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 course

Alex Goodlett/Getty Grayson Murray

Less than a month after his death by suicide at the age of 30, late pro golfer Grayson Murray is being honored in a very special way by the U.S. Open.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) is marked Murray’s memory and contribution to the world of golf at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 course, which is the host for this year’s U.S. Open, with a special locker and a dedicated message, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

Posting on X (formally known as Twitter), the USGA shared the image of the locker with a message written on a plaque that read, “The USGA remembers Grayson and pays tribute to the playing accomplishments that merited his place in the 124th U.S. Open Championship.” The message concluded with the words “be kind to one another.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry, confirmed his cause of death in a statement released through the PGA Tour on May 26.

Related: Davis Riley Pays Tribute to Fellow Golfer Grayson Murray Following His Death: 'Sad Day in the Golf World'

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," they wrote. "It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

"Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another," Murray’s parents added. "If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."

David Cannon/Getty Grayson Murray

Related: Golfer Peter Malnati Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Death of Grayson Murray: ‘It’s Just So Sad’

Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, May 24, and was found dead shortly after.

The golf star previously won his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.