Grayson Murray has final dig at Kevin Na before tweeting he agrees with him

Grayson Murray had a parting message for Kevin Na.

As Na announced his resignation from the PGA Tour this week to play full-time on LIV Golf, Murray, who's known for his past Twitter antics, took a final dig at Na that stems from a quarrel between the two earlier this year.

like i said on the range in Mexico. you won’t be missed @kevinna915! @PGATOUR our rounds just got 20 min faster! https://t.co/cnh4YQcZ5G — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 5, 2022

A little backstory: during January's Sony Open in Hawaii, Na was walking in putts, one of his signature traits, and SiriusXM's Chantel McCabe tweeted, "Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old." Murray, who wasn't playing that week, quoted the tweet, saying, "Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.”

Na replied, "u missing the cut is getting old!" on Murray's tweet. At that point, Murray hadn't made a Tour start since July 2021 as he was recovering from alcohol abuse treatment and anxiety issues.

It seemed the spat was over, but then in April at the Mexico Open, Murray said Na explicitly confronted him on Vidanta's range and Murray shot back, saying, "I told him, if he goes and plays in the Saudi League, no one's going to miss him on this Tour."

However, just several hours after Murray's parting shot at Na, Murray partially walked back his comments.

i don’t want to be a bully. I apologize to @kevinna915. I’d be doing the exact same thing if i were him. also, for anyone who says i suck at golf y’all are wrong 😃. ✌🏼 — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 5, 2022

Murray, the world No. 524, has made five Tour starts in 2022, with his best finish a T-13 in Mexico, his latest start. On his first tweet to Na, many people in the comments section were telling Murray that if he was offered a chance to cash in with LIV Golf, he would — likely promoting the follow-up message.

Murray has made $165,468 this year in Tour earnings. And, according to one of Murray's replies, he hopes to increase that total.

i have my pga tour card and will be getting into at least 5 more events this summer. thanks for your concern though. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 5, 2022

But with Murray saying he'd cash in with Na on LIV Golf, maybe this feud will one day continue on the PGA Tour's rival circuit.