Grayson Murray body discovered in Palm Beach Gardens home when he died by suicide

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray returned to his residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida last weekend before dying by suicide, according to Palm Beach Gardens police.

Murray's body was discovered Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. inside a residence in Palm Beach Gardens, according to police, who continue to investigate the incident.

Murray was 30.

The statement said the initial inquiry "does not reveal signs of foul play" and there is no apparent risk to the public. The police added no further information will be released as the investigation is being conducted.

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, had moved to the area with his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie. He died one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The PGA Tour posted a statement Sunday on X from the Murray family, indicating the golfer killed himself Saturday morning.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Eric and Terry Murray said. "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray was a member of the Dye Preserve Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. He was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State where he played golf before turning pro.

In 2021, Murray called out the PGA Tour on social media, saying he hadn’t been given enough support through bouts with alcoholism and mental health challenges.

Kurt Thompson, general manager of Dye Preserve, told The Palm Beach Post, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, in a statement that "Grayson was very forthcoming about his past challenges and his desire to turn a new leaf. He seemed so happy and excited with the path he was on."

In his statement, Thompson said, "As we do with all prospective members, we took the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss our identity as a club and the culture that exists at The Dye. Grayson prioritized learning our staff’s names and would often play rounds with members and staff. The stories that are being shared regarding his kindness and generosity showed true every time he was at the Club."

You are not alone. Help is available for people experiencing domestic violence or suicidal thoughts. Call the Palm Beach County Victim Services 24-hour helpline at 561-833-7273, or the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

