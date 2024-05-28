When Grayson Murray applied to Florida golf club he cited ‘past challenges’

Grayson Murray, who died of suicide on Saturday, talked about his bouts with alcoholism and depression when he applied to join The Dye Preserve in Jupiter last fall.

Kurt Thompson, General Manager of The Dye Preserve, told The Palm Beach Post in a statement that, “Grayson was very forthcoming about his past challenges and his desire to turn a new leaf. He seemed so happy and excited with the path he was on.”

In his statement, Thompson said, “As we do with all prospective members, we took the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss our identity as a club and the culture that exists at The Dye. Grayson prioritized learning our staff’s names and would often play rounds with members and staff. The stories that are being shared regarding his kindness and generosity showed true every time he was at the Club.”

Thompson said members of the private club celebrated Murray’s victory in the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

“We rejoiced in what we believed was one of the greatest comeback stories in sports. To know him on a personal level, made it that much more special for the Club.

“The Dye Preserve family is deeply saddened as we have lost Grayson Murray way too soon. Grayson will be missed. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Grayson’s staff bag will remain in our golf shop as a reminder of the positive impact he had here in a short time.”

Murray died by suicide Saturday, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The two-time PGA Tour winner was 30.

The PGA Tour posted a statement Sunday on X from the Murray family, indicating the golfer killed himself Saturday morning.

PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round

Grayson Murray chips onto the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Murray, who was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State where he played golf before turning pro. He was one of eight members of The Dye Preserve who played May 16-19 in the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. He finished tied for 43rd at Valhalla.

You are not alone. Help is available for people experiencing domestic violence or suicidal thoughts. Call the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship - Final Round

Grayson Murray clinched his first Web.com Tour victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Grayson Murray clinched his first Web.com Tour victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

CareerBuilder Challenge In Partnership With The Clinton Foundation - Final Round

Grayson Murray plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the…

Grayson Murray plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Grayson Murray wins 2017 Barbasol Championship

Barbasol Championship - Final Round

Grayson Murray of the United States celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final…

Grayson Murray of the United States celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National on July 23, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Grayson Murray during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)

2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying

Grayson Murray during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in…

Grayson Murray during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)

PGA: Houston Open - Final Round

Grayson Murray of the United States arrives on the second tee during final round of the…

Grayson Murray of the United States arrives on the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Valero Texas Open - Round One

Grayson Murray plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero…

Grayson Murray plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Albertsons Boise Open - Round One

Grayson Murray walks on the 5th hole during the first round of the 2019 Korn Ferry…

Grayson Murray walks on the 5th hole during the first round of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Albertson's Boise Open. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

PGA: Valero Texas Open - Final Round

Grayson Murray hits from the first hole tee during the final round of the Valero Texas…

Grayson Murray hits from the first hole tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Puerto…

Grayson Murray plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club on February 27, 2021 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Grayson Murray walks the fairway from the 1st tee during the third round of the Zurich…

Grayson Murray walks the fairway from the 1st tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. (Photo: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray looks on from the third hole tee during the final round of the Veritex…

Grayson Murray looks on from the third hole tee during the final round of the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic

Grayson Murray chips onto the 15th hole during the first round of the 2021 John Deere…

Grayson Murray chips onto the 15th hole during the first round of the 2021 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray post scooter accident in Bermuda

Grayson Murray post scooter accident in Bermuda

Grayson Murray post scooter accident in Bermuda. (Grayson Murray)

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray plays his shot on the third tee during the fourth round of The Bahamas…

Grayson Murray plays his shot on the third tee during the fourth round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club on January 18, 2023 in Great Exuma Island, Bahamas. (Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

AdventHealth Championship

AdventHealth Championship

Grayson Murray reacts after winning the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21,…

Grayson Murray reacts after winning the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

2023 Simmons Bank Open

2023 Simmons Bank Open

Grayson Murray of the United States celebrates after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green…

Grayson Murray of the United States celebrates after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Grayson Murray acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the first hole during the third…

Grayson Murray acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the first hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Grayson Murray of the United States reacts after a birdie on the tenth green during the…

Grayson Murray of the United States reacts after a birdie on the tenth green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Grayson Murray poses with the championship trophy after victory on the first playoff hole during the…

Grayson Murray poses with the championship trophy after victory on the first playoff hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Grayson Murray celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the playoff round against…

Grayson Murray celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the playoff round against Keegan Bradley of the United States and Byeong Hun An of South Korea of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Grayson Murray celebrates with Akshay Bhatia after winning the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae…

Grayson Murray celebrates with Akshay Bhatia after winning the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Grayson Murray and fiancee Christina pose with the trophy winning the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii…

Grayson Murray and fiancee Christina pose with the trophy winning the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek