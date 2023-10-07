How Grayson Cutchlow's stellar night led Rock Bridge football to a shutout win over Battle

After Rock Bridge football's loss to Helias lit a flame underneath the Bruins, who defeated St. Mary’s South Side last week 28-21, the question was could that residue trickle down to their matchup with the Spartans?

Senior linebacker Grayson Cutchlow provided the answer to that following the Bruins' 38-point victory.

“For sure, for sure, yessir,” Cutchlow said.

Rock Bridge (4-2) handed Battle (2-5) its worst loss in the series between the two schools as it shut the Spartans 38-0 on their home turf. This contest came two weeks after the Bruins lost to Helias, which damaged their Central Missouri Activities Conference title dreams.

Cutchlow, a force for the Bruins defense, showed his versatility at the linebacker position as he does most of his damage rushing the passer and wreaking havoc in the run game.

More: Final scores and recap from Boone County high school football Week 7

With Battle trailing 10-0 with the ball early in the second quarter and in a long-distance situation, senior quarterback Alex Fernandez quickly released the pass, avoiding the Bruins rush. Settling in coverage was Cutchlow, who made the Oskie play and darted for the west end zone.

“Man, I caught it, then I saw the receiver behind me,” Cutchlow said.

He then raced over 20 yards to the end zone before laying a hit on Fernandez who was his last obstacle before scoring six points himself.

“I had to skedaddle from the receiver, I saw the quarterback tryna tackle me and I said, nope, free shot on the quarterback,” Cutchlow said when describing what he saw on his 24-yard interception return.

The sequence of events put Rock Bridge up 17-0 on Battle. Cutchlow, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound specimen was all over the field for the Bruins, highlighting a strong defensive performance by Rock Bridge as it takes a 5-4 all-time series lead over the Spartans. His head coach, Matt Perkins, highly praised the senior.

Cutchlow currently holds offers from Arkansas State, Ball State, Dartmouth, Illinois State, Lindenwood, Navy, Ohio, and Southeast Missouri State. He’s also listed as the No. 35 player in the state of Missouri for the 2024 recruiting class according to 247sports and the second-ranked player in Columbia behind his teammate senior quarterback Sam Kaiser.

“He’s one of, if not the best player I’ve ever been on the field with,” Perkins said. “He’s a special player. (He) can do everything. He can play tight end, he can play running back, he can play quarterback, he can punt. He’s that next-level athlete, He’s special.”

Cutchlow wasn’t the only player to contribute to Rock Bridge’s scoring on the defensive side of the ball. Battle in the first quarter had a trio of bad quarterback-to-center exchanges, resulting in losses of 12 and 10 for Fernandez. The third bit them the hardest.

After a 32-yard field goal by Army commit Joey Scardina to put Rock Bridge up three, the Spartans' third bad snap trickled all the way into the end zone, where Fernandez and junior hybrid linebacker and safety Ross Taylor battled for the football. Taylor won the battle, which put the Bruins up 10-0 before the stanza ended.

“I saw the snap go over his head, and I just got so excited because I knew I could get there,” said Taylor, who blitzed on the outside. “I know there was a few snaps that went over his head, and I was just happy that it happened again because I could make a play on it.”

It was Taylor’s first touchdown on the varsity defense and his first since his freshman year of playing when he was playing tight end. He was one of the first people Perkins met when he took the job at Rock Bridge. Unfortunately, Taylor missed his entire sophomore year due to a back injury but kept showing up, which caught the eye of Perkins.

“That kid, he never misses a day in the weight room, he never misses a team meeting, he’s as bought in as anybody there is, and is kind of flying under the radar like several other kids because we’re loaded with some popular names that are making plays, but Ross is a really good one,” Perkins said.

While Rock Bridge’s offense took a bit of a while to get going, it was the defense with the help of Cutchlow and Taylor that kept Rock Bridge an arm's distance from the Spartans which eventually led to a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Fernandez, for the Spartans, finished the night going 8-24, 111 yards, and a pair of interceptions, the other going to junior defensive back Donivan Taylor. 59 of those yards came during the final quarter while Battle didn’t complete a pass until under the seven-minute mark in the second period.

The Spartans possessed two talented running backs, Kee’on Marshall and Chris Brown. But those two were held to just 54 yards on 25 carries, equaling a 2.2 average.

“Ethan Smith is the best defensive coordinator in the State of Missouri," Perkins said. “He’s special. He takes away what they’re trying to do every week. He’s got tendencies figured out every week. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Perkins said.

“I mean it’s every level of our defense. There is something happening physically: a relentless team. I thought Jeremy Woods up front probably had his best night. He wreaked havoc a little bit inside. It’s good to see those guys flying around.”

More: Here are the top performers who headlined Week 7 in Boone County high school football

Woods, along with Cutchlow, was one of a plethora of Rock Bridge players along the front seven to fluster Fernandez. Senior linebacker Elijah Morton as well as junior defensive tackle Dain Almquist both got home for sacks.

“Those are my dogs, man,” Cutchlow said. “I know that the dogs in front of me are going to eat and I know that the guys behind me are going to eat. I gotta do my job and I know the other 10 guys on the field are going to do their job.”

Rock Bridge’s offense eventually got on the scoreboard in the second quarter as Cooper Myers went straight up the middle from two yards out to make it 24-0. He would extend the lead to 31 in the third quarter as he snagged a beautiful reception from Brady Davidson on fourth and goal.

Myers wasn’t the only running back to contribute on senior night for the Bruins. Between him, juniors Drevyn Seamon and Elijah Young, the trio combined for 33 touches in the rushing and receiving department.

Seamon wrapped up the night for the Bruins as he hauled in a wide-open pass from Davidson before completing a 68-yard score.

That led to the Bruins' victory was the largest margin of victory in the rivalry. The next largest came on Sep. 2, 2016, when the Spartans defeated the Bruins 32-6. It was the second shutout in the series as Rock Bridge won 9-0 on Sep. 1, 2017.

“It’s an elite group of kids,” said Perkins of the running back room. “They seem to be really pulling for each other to be successful…It’s just a phenomenal group.”

Using the rustic style of play by running the football, Davidson and Kaiser attempted just a combined 19 passes, and playing defense displayed by the Bruins warmed the hearts of old football savants.

Meanwhile, Battle will attempt to regain momentum as it hosts Jefferson City next Friday. With Helias defeating the Jays 24-6, and one CMAC matchup remaining against Smith-Cotton, the chances of a conference title are gone for the Bruins, but they have a chance of taking city bragging rights with the Providence Bowl next Friday at Hickman.

“It's a huge man,” Cutchlow said. “It’s always a good feeling to beat a crosstown rival. So, hopefully, we do it next week as well and keep our season going.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Grayson Cutchlow's stellar night led Rock Bridge football to a shutout win over Battle