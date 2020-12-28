Grayson Allen fires back at Trae Young after Hawks star calls him out for tripping

Late in Sunday’s Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies game, Grayson Allen tripped Trae Young.

While chasing Young on defense, Allen stuck out his left leg at Young’s feet, causing the the Hawks star to stumble.

Grayson Allen is still king scumbag pic.twitter.com/SgtuInY8LL — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) December 27, 2020

Nobody got hurt. Not much was made of the incident during or after the game that the Hawks won, 122-112. But Young had words for Allen on Sunday. On social media, at least.

Young tweeted a GIF of the incident with the message “this gotta stop.” Allen responded in kind with a message of concern that was, let’s say — less than genuine.

Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay https://t.co/Uwyl7s2Q2v — Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) December 27, 2020

Young, Allen don’t like each other

There’s history here. And not just Allen’s extended track record of dirty play. There’s history between Young and Allen specifically. The two clearly don’t like each other.

There’s this incident in which the two were ready to fake fight after Young shoved Allen in the back.

Trae Young trying to scrap with Grayson Allen



Grayson Allen loves causing problems in basketball

pic.twitter.com/s5afUyg1y2 — Hoops Alley (@thehoopsalley) December 20, 2020

That was just on Dec. 19 in a preseason game.

Then there’s this moment from 2018 Summer League.

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

Young is clearly sick of Allen getting in his physical space.

Did Allen mean to trip Young?

The big question from Saturday concerns Allen’s intent. Allen clearly tripped Young. But did he mean to?

Only Allen knows the answer to that. And he might not even be clear. It’s feasible that Allen’s developed a trigger response when he’s beat to subconsciously stick out his leg — or his butt — to trip an opposing player.

But one thing is clear. There’s more than enough evidence going back to his Duke days that eliminates any benefit of the doubt for Allen when it comes to tripping.

Flagrant trip or not, Young has obvious reason to take issue with Allen.

Grayson Allen has long lost the benefit of the doubt in these moments. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

