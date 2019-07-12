Grayson Allen ejected for flagrant foul after swiping summer league opponent on his head

Grayson Allen has a reputation.

That reputation is one of a dirty player.

The second-year NBA player has largely avoided that reputation since turning pro. But at Duke, he was known for his exploits tripping opponents perhaps more than anything else he did on the basketball court.

Well, that reputation caught up with him on Thursday in a summer league game.

Allen hits Williams in head with his elbow

The Memphis Grizzlies forward jumped to defend Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams as he went up for a dunk.

Allen took a big swipe. He didn’t get the ball.

What he did get was the back of Williams’ head with his elbow.

Grayson Allen was ejected after a flagrant foul for taking a swipe at Grant Williams. Allen was also called for a technical foul earlier in the game.#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/H87mCHAyzk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2019

What’d I do?

Allen immediately gave officials a “what me?” look when the whistle blew, protesting the foul.

It was to no avail. The refs assessed Allen with a flagrant foul — his second of the game — and ejected him.

Even if the swipe wasn’t intentional, that’s not a play he’s going to get away with in the NBA.

