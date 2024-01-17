Grayson Allen dials from long distance

Ever since a heated exchange with Rory McIlroy in which he was allegedly told to "just play better," Grayson Murray has done just that.
Grayson Allen has been an ... interesting player throughout his career, but should fantasy managers trade for him? Here is a rundown of players to target or send out.
Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
The Bills and Steelers both struggled during the 2023 season.
With Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami is the clearest MLS preseason favorite in at least a decade.
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
McCarthy could be a first-round pick.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Carroll will remain with the Seahawks as an advisor.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his exit interview series with the quarterbacks, a position that ended a lot like it did in 2022.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.