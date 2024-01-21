Grayson Allen with the big dunk

Ever since a heated exchange with Rory McIlroy in which he was allegedly told to "just play better," Grayson Murray has done just that.
A Packers reserve linebacker made a massive play on special teams.
The Ravens are living their best lives right now.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
The Bills and Chiefs are familiar playoff foes.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Some say this is the best weekend of NFL football all year. Many are looking forward to another clash between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are pumped for every game this weekend and get you ready for every matchup in the Divisional Round.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most important NFL storylines to follow in the coming months, including several star RBs set to hit the open market.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
The Bills and Steelers both struggled during the 2023 season.