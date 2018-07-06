Grayson Allen is already doing Grayson Allen things in the NBA (VIDEO)

During his time at Duke University, Grayson Allen was known for being a bit of a hassle on the floor. The multi-talented wing was a good scorer and defender, but also found himself in the middle of several controversies during his time at the vaunted basketball powerhouse.

Allen drew national headlines for kicking and tripping opposing players in a fashion not in line with normal basketball moves. For many fans heading into the 2018 NBA Draft, that was their primary concern about their favorite team selecting Allen.

Now, Allen is a member of the Utah Jazz and already it seems that he is up to his old tricks. On Thursday night, during a summer league game in Utah against the Atlanta Hawks, Allen found himself locked up with rookie Trae Young.

Via Twitter:

Grayson Allen already starting with his B.S. in the NBA lol pic.twitter.com/eKaMxpnnQL — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 6, 2018





The play was obviously a foul (or several) on Allen, not to mention a questionable decision when it came to the Utah rookie.

Young gave him a jab step to create space, then when the two receded back to the 3-point line, Allen found himself in a vulnerable defensive position, too close to do basically anything but foul. That allowed Young to pull the swing through move, and Allen decided to fully lock him up.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder will like Allen’s tenacity on the defensive end of the floor, but first and foremost that is a bad defensive play by the rookie. Mix that with a dumb, unnecessary escalation on a normal shooting foul and … let’s just say there’s a lot of work to do in the personality department this season in Utah.