Grayland Arnold among 4 Eagles practice squad players protected in advance of matchup vs. the Bengals

Roster Moves: #Eagles have protected the following practice squad players:
DB Grayland Arnold
WR Deontay Burnett
C Luke Juriga
DT T.Y. McGill pic.twitter.com/ao9WAOOS5x
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 22, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles have protected four practice squad players in advance of Sunday’s important home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Among the four players protected were safety Grayland Arnold, wide receiver Deontay Burnett, center Luke Juriga and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.