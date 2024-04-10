Gray wins Cardinals debut, 3-0 over Phillies

After being activated off the injured list, Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray pitched five shutout innings to win his debut, 3-0 over the Phillies on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium,

Gray suffered a hamstring injury during spring training and began the season on the injured list. Two weeks into the 2024 season, Gray was sharp in his first Cardinals start. He pitched five innings, allowing no runs while striking out five to win his debut start.

The Cardinals offense get to Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Nolan Gorman’s third home run of the season in the 4th inning gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Hits in the 5th inning by Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn followed by Victor Scott II’s sac fly and Brendan Donovan’s ground out increased the Cardinals lead to 3-0.

The Cardinals bullpen followed with four shutout innings to secure the victory for Gray (1-0). Jo Jo Romero struck out four Phillies in one and two-thirds innings of relief. Ryan Helsley struck out two more in a perfect 9th inning to post his fourth save of the season.

The teams wrap up their three game series with a 12:15 PM start on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

